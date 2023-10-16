G999 (G999) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $31.54 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, G999 has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00033069 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00023285 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00011124 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003633 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002836 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

