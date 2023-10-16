Gala Trading Up 3.7% Over Last Week (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. During the last week, Gala has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One Gala token can now be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a market cap of $374.60 million and approximately $47.48 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gala

Gala’s genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,007,423,991 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,030,543,454 tokens. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official website is gala.com.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

