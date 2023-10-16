GateToken (GT) Price Hits $3.72 on Major Exchanges

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One GateToken token can currently be bought for about $3.72 or 0.00013163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a market capitalization of $357.65 million and $1.65 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GateToken Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,045,684 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 96,045,340.4051906 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 3.68425191 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $620,169.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/."

