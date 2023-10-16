Georgia Capital (LON:CGEO) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 954 ($11.65) and last traded at GBX 952 ($11.63). Approximately 15,356 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 68,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 950 ($11.60).

Georgia Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.78, a quick ratio of 10.24 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market cap of £417.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.00 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 968.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 878.07.

About Georgia Capital

Georgia Capital PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, organic growth and acquisitions. It consider greenfields through mature stage companies. The firm typically invests in automotive retail, education services, hotels, resorts & cruise lines, restaurants, beverages, healthcare, banks, property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance, advertising, diversified REITs, water utilities, and renewable electricity.

