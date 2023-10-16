GICTrade Self Reported Market Cap Hits $89.48 Million (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. GICTrade has a total market cap of $89.48 million and approximately $17,251.18 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GICTrade has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One GICTrade token can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00003177 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000027 BTC.

GICTrade Token Profile

GICTrade launched on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.90150257 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GICTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GICTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

