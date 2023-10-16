Gilead Sciences Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 15,737 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 65% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,548 call options.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $1.73 on Monday, hitting $79.38. 3,929,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,668,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $65.70 and a 12 month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 13.0% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.1% during the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 35,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 8.6% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 254,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,082,000 after buying an additional 32,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

