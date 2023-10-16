Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the September 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GBTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $8.80 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Business Travel Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter worth about $69,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. 96.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GBTG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,230. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.38. Global Business Travel Group has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $8.05.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $592.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.35 million. Global Business Travel Group had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. On average, analysts forecast that Global Business Travel Group will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

Featured Stories

