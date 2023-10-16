Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 631,200 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the September 15th total of 678,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CLOU stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.83. 64,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,368. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $14.49 and a 12 month high of $21.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.49 million, a PE ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Global X Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,165,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,379,000 after acquiring an additional 554,553 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 65.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 955,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,001,000 after buying an additional 376,774 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 626,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,595,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 476.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after buying an additional 418,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 444,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 31,466 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.