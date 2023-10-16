Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM) Trading 1.1% Higher

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.11 and last traded at $23.08. 14,307 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 7,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.84.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $42.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (SDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund follows an equal-weighted index of emerging market countries. The index selects stocks by highest dividend yield, excluding those ranking low on price return.

