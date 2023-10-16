Grin Price Tops $0.0264 on Major Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 16th. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $91,991.86 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,487.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.38 or 0.00222476 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.75 or 0.00813516 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00012957 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.45 or 0.00535134 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00053579 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00137479 BTC.

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

