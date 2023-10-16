Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOY) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.50

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.
Grupo Financiero Inbursa Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.77.
Grupo Financiero Inbursa Company Profile
Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB. de C.V. provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Mexico. The company offers mortgage, automotive, SME, and personal credits; accounts and investment products; credit cards; and car, lifetime, medical expenses, damage, and other insurance products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Financiero Inbursa
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Warren Buffett Stocks: What’s in Warren Buffett’s Portfolio?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Snack Maker Mondelez Int’l Is Down but Not Out
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Costco, Dollar General, Target Up As Market Turns Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Inbursa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Inbursa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.