Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Short Interest Up 24.8% in September

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,516,600 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the September 15th total of 2,818,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 254.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Grupo México in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Grupo México Trading Up 1.9 %

Grupo México Company Profile

Grupo México stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.32. 7,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,043. Grupo México has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $5.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.84.

Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, cargo transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, Transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

Featured Articles

