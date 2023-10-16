Guild of Guardians Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $17.22 Million (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be purchased for about $0.0594 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges. Guild of Guardians has a total market cap of $17.22 million and approximately $384,250.45 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Guild of Guardians

Guild of Guardians was first traded on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guild of Guardians should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guild of Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

