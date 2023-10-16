Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Short Interest Down 7.7% in September

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the September 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HNRG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallador Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Hallador Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Hallador Energy Stock Performance

HNRG stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.12. 392,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,621. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Hallador Energy has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Hallador Energy had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $161.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hallador Energy will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallador Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HNRG. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 30.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 56.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,727 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 136,092 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Hallador Energy in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Hallador Energy by 48.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 27,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.86% of the company’s stock.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

Featured Articles

