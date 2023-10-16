Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HAL. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HAL

Halliburton Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Halliburton stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $42.36. 5,976,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,719,100. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $43.42. The company has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,974,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,792,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $214,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,768,348.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,974,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,792,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,227 shares of company stock valued at $7,021,655. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Halliburton by 259.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 120,122 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Halliburton by 70.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 52,933 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Halliburton by 81.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Halliburton by 83.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.