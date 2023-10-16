Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Short Interest Down 12.1% in September

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,985,900 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the September 15th total of 2,258,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,418.5 days.

Hargreaves Lansdown Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of HRGLF traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 592. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

