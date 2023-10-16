Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

HAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Hasbro Stock Performance

HAS traded up $0.83 on Monday, hitting $56.82. 1,361,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,614. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $45.75 and a 12-month high of $73.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.81 and a 200-day moving average of $62.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hasbro

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro by 1.2% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 39,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro by 268.5% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,320,000 after buying an additional 69,620 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Hasbro by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 61,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 50.0% during the third quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 58,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Featured Stories

