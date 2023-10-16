Head-To-Head Analysis: RPS Group (OTCMKTS:RPSGF) vs. Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

RPS Group (OTCMKTS:RPSGF – Get Free Report) and Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.4% of Huron Consulting Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Huron Consulting Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get RPS Group alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RPS Group and Huron Consulting Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RPS Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Huron Consulting Group $1.29 billion 1.51 $75.55 million $3.66 28.06

Analyst Recommendations

Huron Consulting Group has higher revenue and earnings than RPS Group.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for RPS Group and Huron Consulting Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RPS Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Huron Consulting Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Huron Consulting Group has a consensus price target of $121.67, suggesting a potential upside of 18.47%. Given Huron Consulting Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Huron Consulting Group is more favorable than RPS Group.

Profitability

This table compares RPS Group and Huron Consulting Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RPS Group N/A N/A N/A Huron Consulting Group 5.64% 15.96% 7.15%

Summary

Huron Consulting Group beats RPS Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RPS Group

(Get Free Report)

RPS Group Plc engages in the provision of environmental consultancy services for the infrastructure, urban growth, energy, mining, and natural resource management. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Consulting-UK and Ireland, Services-UK and Netherlands, Norway, North America and Australia Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

About Huron Consulting Group

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc., a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers. The Education segment provides research enterprise, and student and alumni lifecycle; digital solutions, spanning technology, and analytic-related services; Huron Research Suite, a software suite designed to facilitate and enhance research administration service delivery and compliance; and organizational transformation services to public and private colleges and universities, research institutes, and other education-related organizations. The Commercial segment delivers digital services and software products, and financial advisory services to financial, energy and utilities, professional and business services, life science, consumer products, and industrials and manufacturing industries, as well as public sector and nonprofit organizations. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for RPS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.