Head-To-Head Analysis: V2X (NYSE:VVX) & AMMO (NASDAQ:POWWP)

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) and AMMO (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares V2X and AMMO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|V2X
|$3.86 billion
|0.43
|-$14.33 million
|($1.42)
|-37.74
|AMMO
|$164.94 million
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
AMMO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than V2X.
Analyst Ratings
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|V2X
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3.50
|AMMO
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
V2X presently has a consensus target price of $63.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.49%. Given V2X’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe V2X is more favorable than AMMO.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
95.9% of V2X shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.1% of V2X shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares V2X and AMMO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|V2X
|-1.12%
|12.75%
|3.94%
|AMMO
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Summary
V2X beats AMMO on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About V2X
V2X, Inc. provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients. The company is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.
About AMMO
AMMO, Inc. designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms. It also owns and operates GunBroker.com, an auction site that supports the lawful sale of firearms, ammunition, and hunting/shooting accessories. In addition, the company's products comprises of armor piercing and hard armor piercing incendiary precision ammunition; and ammunition casings for pistol ammunition through large rifle ammunition. The company has a license agreement with Jeff Rann's ammunition for game hunting. AMMO, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.
