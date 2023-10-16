Head-To-Head Comparison: M3 (MTHRF) versus Its Rivals

M3 (OTCMKTS:MTHRF – Get Free Report) is one of 122 public companies in the “Health Information Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare M3 to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares M3 and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M3 N/A N/A N/A M3 Competitors -368.53% -141.95% -17.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for M3 and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M3 0 0 1 0 3.00 M3 Competitors 73 594 1148 28 2.61

Valuation and Earnings

As a group, “Health Information Services” companies have a potential upside of 47.97%. Given M3’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe M3 has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares M3 and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio M3 N/A N/A 0.63 M3 Competitors $470.05 million -$4.90 million 240.44

M3’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than M3. M3 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.6% of M3 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.9% of shares of all “Health Information Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of shares of all “Health Information Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

M3 peers beat M3 on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About M3

M3, Inc. provides medical-related services primarily to physicians and other healthcare professionals through Internet. The company operates through five reporting segments: Medical Platform, Evidence Solutions, Career Solutions, Site Solutions, and Overseas. It operates m3.com, a members-only web site for providing information to the healthcare professionals; MR-kun, where member doctors can independently and continuously receive information on the m3com platform; QOL-kun that provides life support information other than medical information to members; AskDoctors, where registered doctors answer questions about health and illness from the general public; MDLinx for medical professionals in the United States; and Doctors.net.uk, a website that provides developing services for pharmaceutical companies, as well as provides drug information database in France, Germany, and Spain. The company also provides career services for doctors and pharmacists, recruitment, and posting job advertisements through m3.com CAREER. In addition, it engages in the sales activities and marketing operations for pharmaceuticals and medical devices; development, sale, and support business of electronic medical records and medical equipment for medical institutions; survey service for medical professionals; sale and marketing support businesses for pharmaceutical companies, etc. through the Internet; provision of management support and consulting services to medical institutions, and home-visit nursing services; and provision of human resources services for healthcare professionals, as well as operates clinical trial facilities. The company was formerly known as So-netM3, Inc. and changed its name to M3, Inc. in January 2010. M3, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

