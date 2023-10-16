Head to Head Comparison: SFS Group (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) versus Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB)

SFS Group (OTCMKTS:SFSLF – Get Free Report) and Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) are both manufacturing companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.0% of Proto Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Proto Labs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SFS Group and Proto Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SFS Group N/A N/A N/A Proto Labs -22.42% -15.15% -13.28%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SFS Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Proto Labs $485.45 million 1.40 -$103.46 million ($4.01) -6.48

This table compares SFS Group and Proto Labs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SFS Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Proto Labs.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for SFS Group and Proto Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SFS Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Proto Labs 0 1 2 0 2.67

Proto Labs has a consensus target price of $38.33, suggesting a potential upside of 47.61%. Given Proto Labs’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Proto Labs is more favorable than SFS Group.

Summary

Proto Labs beats SFS Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SFS Group

SFS Group AG supplies mechanical fastening systems, assemblies, precision molded parts, and logistics solutions internationally. It offers airbag restraint systems; automation; bracket logic concept; brake systems; building technologies; clip nuts; communication technologies; components, assemblies, and complete devices; connections and reinforcements for timber construction; and domestic and kitchen appliances. The company also provides fasters for inserts; fastening and hinge technology for doors, windows, and glass facades; fastening system for the façade; furniture fittings; hand driving tools and wrenches; hard disk drives; inserts; interior plastics; life-saving fall protection; lifestyle electronics; mobile devices; sensors; seats and doors; connections and reinforcements for structural timber construction; tools, forest and garden equipment; wire and hypotubing; and window fittings. It offers its products to the aircraft, automotive, construction, electronics, medical, and other markets. SFS Group AG was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Heerbrugg, Switzerland.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets. Proto Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, Minnesota.

