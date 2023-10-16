Head-To-Head Comparison: Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGF) vs. International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY)

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) and Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares International Consolidated Airlines Group and Singapore Airlines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Consolidated Airlines Group $24.31 billion 0.14 $454.10 million N/A N/A Singapore Airlines N/A N/A N/A $0.17 26.90

International Consolidated Airlines Group has higher revenue and earnings than Singapore Airlines.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Consolidated Airlines Group 1 6 3 0 2.20 Singapore Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for International Consolidated Airlines Group and Singapore Airlines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Dividends

International Consolidated Airlines Group pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.0%. Singapore Airlines pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Singapore Airlines pays out 122.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares International Consolidated Airlines Group and Singapore Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Consolidated Airlines Group 7.63% 200.25% 10.03% Singapore Airlines N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of International Consolidated Airlines Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Singapore Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

International Consolidated Airlines Group beats Singapore Airlines on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands. It operates a fleet of 558 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Harmondsworth, United Kingdom.

About Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, Southwest Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through The Full-Service Carrier, The Low-Cost Carrier, and Engineering Services segments. The company also offers engineering services, pilot training services, air charters, and tour wholesaling and related services; and refurbishes aircraft galleys. In addition, it provides aircraft maintenance services, including technical and non-technical handling at the airport; maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircraft and cabin components/systems; repair and overhaul of hydromechanical equipment; aviation insurance; and airframe maintenance and overhaul services, as well as manufactures aircraft cabin parts and tooling for the aerospace industry. Further, the company offers marketing and supporting portal services for the air cargo industry; and reservation service systems, as well as travel-related retail services. Additionally, it provides travel booking and related services through an online portal. As of March 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 195 aircrafts, including 188 passenger aircrafts and seven freighters. Singapore Airlines Limited was founded in 1947 and is based in Singapore.

