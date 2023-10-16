Head to Head Contrast: Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI) & Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY)

Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI – Get Free Report) and Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Telkonet and Teledyne Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telkonet 0 0 0 0 N/A Teledyne Technologies 0 1 5 0 2.83

Teledyne Technologies has a consensus price target of $503.86, suggesting a potential upside of 23.10%. Given Teledyne Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Teledyne Technologies is more favorable than Telkonet.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telkonet N/A N/A N/A Teledyne Technologies 13.75% 10.90% 6.30%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Telkonet and Teledyne Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Telkonet and Teledyne Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telkonet $8.45 million 0.22 -$1.28 million N/A N/A Teledyne Technologies $5.59 billion 3.45 $788.60 million $16.08 25.45

Teledyne Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Telkonet.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Telkonet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of Teledyne Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 55.3% of Telkonet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Teledyne Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Telkonet has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teledyne Technologies has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Teledyne Technologies beats Telkonet on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telkonet

(Get Free Report)

Telkonet, Inc. provides EcoSmart and Rhapsody platforms of intelligent automation solutions for the Internet of Things in the United States. Its platforms provide savings, management reporting, analytics, and virtual engineering of a customer's portfolio and/or property's room-by-room energy consumption. The company offers EcoSmart product suite, including EcoInput, a lighting controller installed directly in line with existing light switches; EcoTouch Thermostat, a touch capacitive thermostat interface; EcoInsight Thermostat, a programmable and controllable wired thermostat; EcoAir Thermostat, a wireless thermostat; EcoSource Controller, a remote HVAC control device; EcoSmart VRF controllers; EcoConnect Bridge, an Ethernet to Zigbee bridge; EcoCommander Gateway, a network-edge gateway server; EcoSense Occupancy Sensor, a remote occupancy sensor; EcoSwitch Light Switch, an energy management product; EcoGuard Outlet, an EcoSmart control; and EcoContact Door & Window Sensor, a remote wireless door/window contact solution. It also provides EcoCentral, a solution for intelligent automation and energy management; EcoCare professional support services; and Rhapsody Platform focuses on utilizing WIFI and Bluetooth Low Energy for mobile app-based setup and configuration. The company serves the hospitality, educational, governmental, healthcare, multiple dwelling units, and other commercial markets. Telkonet, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras for industrial machine vision and automated quality control, as well as for medical, research, and scientific applications; and infrared and X-ray spectra for use in industrial, government, and medical applications, as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters. This segment also offers thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions. The company's Aerospace and Defense Electronics segment provides electronic components and subsystems, as well as communications products, such as defense electronics, environment interconnects, data acquisition and communications equipment for aircraft, components and subsystems for wireless and satellite communications, and general aviation batteries. Its Engineered Systems segment offers systems engineering and integration, technology development, and manufacturing solutions for defense, space, environmental, and energy applications; and designs and manufactures electrochemical energy systems and electronics for military applications. The company markets and sells its products and services through a direct internal sales force, as well as third-party sales representatives and distributors. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

