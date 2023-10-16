Head-To-Head Contrast: Universal Robina (UVRBF) versus Its Competitors

Universal Robina (OTCMKTS:UVRBF – Get Free Report) is one of 183 public companies in the “Packaged Foods” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Universal Robina to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.7% of Universal Robina shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of shares of all “Packaged Foods” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of shares of all “Packaged Foods” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Universal Robina pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 72.3%. Universal Robina pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Packaged Foods” companies pay a dividend yield of 93.5% and pay out 27.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Universal Robina lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Robina N/A N/A N/A Universal Robina Competitors -34.68% -205.11% -11.19%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Universal Robina and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Universal Robina and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Robina N/A N/A 0.39 Universal Robina Competitors $3.40 billion $217.30 million 248.64

Universal Robina’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Universal Robina. Universal Robina is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Universal Robina and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Robina 0 0 0 0 N/A Universal Robina Competitors 742 3016 3397 77 2.39

As a group, “Packaged Foods” companies have a potential upside of 19.85%. Given Universal Robina’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Universal Robina has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Universal Robina competitors beat Universal Robina on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Universal Robina

Universal Robina Corporation operates as a branded food product company in the Philippines and internationally. It operates through Branded Consumer Foods, and Agro-Industrial and Commodity Food Products segments. The Branded Consumer Foods segment manufactures and distributes a range of salty snacks, chocolates, candies, biscuits, bakery products, beverages, instant noodles, and pasta, as well as ready-to-drink tea products. This segment also manufactures bi-axially oriented polypropylene films that are used in packaging; and flexible packaging materials for various branded products. The Agro-Industrial And Commodity Food Products segment engages in hog and poultry farming; and manufacturing and distributing animal feeds, glucose, and soya products, as well as animal health products. This segment is also involved in sugar milling and refining, as well as flour milling and pasta manufacturing activities; and renewable energy business. The company sells its branded food products to supermarkets, wholesalers, convenience stores, trading companies, and distributors, as well as consumer food products through retailers and regional distributors to approximately 300,000 outlets. Its licensed brands include Nissin Cup Noodles, Nissin Yakisoba Instant Noodles and Nissin Pasta Express, Vitasoy, Calbee and B'lue, and others. The company was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Quezon City, the Philippines. Universal Robina Corporation operates as a subsidiary of JG Summit Holdings, Inc.

