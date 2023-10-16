Head-To-Head Review: ESR Group (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) and Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW)

ESR Group (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Free Report) and Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ESR Group and Kennedy-Wilson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESR Group N/A N/A N/A Kennedy-Wilson 11.01% 10.50% 1.78%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

ESR Group pays an annual dividend of $24.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 1,929.8%. Kennedy-Wilson pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. ESR Group pays out 23.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kennedy-Wilson pays out 369.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ESR Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ESR Group and Kennedy-Wilson, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESR Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kennedy-Wilson 0 1 0 0 2.00

Kennedy-Wilson has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.02%. Given Kennedy-Wilson’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kennedy-Wilson is more favorable than ESR Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ESR Group and Kennedy-Wilson’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESR Group N/A N/A N/A $106.53 0.01 Kennedy-Wilson $557.90 million 3.47 $93.70 million $0.26 53.48

Kennedy-Wilson has higher revenue and earnings than ESR Group. ESR Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kennedy-Wilson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kennedy-Wilson beats ESR Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESR Group

ESR Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in Hong Kong, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, India, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and New Economy Development. The company invests in properties, co-investments funds and investment vehicles, REITs, and other investments. The company was formerly known as ESR Cayman Limited and changed its name to ESR Group Limited in June 2022. ESR Group Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan. The company had ownership interests in multifamily units, office space, retail and industrial space, and a hotel. It is also involved in the development, redevelopment, and entitlement of real estate properties. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

