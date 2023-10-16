Head-To-Head Review: LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) & Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:HTIBP)

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) and Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:HTIBP – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.3% of LTC Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of LTC Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

LTC Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. LTC Properties pays out 133.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LTC Properties 37.24% 8.28% 4.04% Healthcare Trust N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LTC Properties $189.09 million 7.15 $100.02 million $1.71 19.09 Healthcare Trust $341.83 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

LTC Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Healthcare Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LTC Properties 1 4 2 0 2.14 Healthcare Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

LTC Properties presently has a consensus target price of $34.78, indicating a potential upside of 6.52%. Given LTC Properties’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe LTC Properties is more favorable than Healthcare Trust.

Summary

LTC Properties beats Healthcare Trust on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 213 properties in 29 states with 29 operating partners. Based on its gross real estate investments, LTC's investment portfolio is comprised of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled nursing properties.

About Healthcare Trust

Healthcare Trust, Inc. is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

