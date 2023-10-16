Head to Head Survey: Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT) vs. Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR)

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) and Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap communication services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alliance Entertainment and Sphere Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Entertainment $1.18 billion 0.05 $860,000.00 N/A N/A Sphere Entertainment $573.83 million 2.20 $502.77 million $14.25 2.55

Sphere Entertainment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alliance Entertainment.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sphere Entertainment 0 4 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Alliance Entertainment and Sphere Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Alliance Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 387.80%. Sphere Entertainment has a consensus price target of $31.33, indicating a potential downside of 13.90%. Given Alliance Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alliance Entertainment is more favorable than Sphere Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Alliance Entertainment and Sphere Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Entertainment N/A -18.17% -3.11% Sphere Entertainment 32.74% 16.81% 6.45%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Alliance Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Sphere Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of Alliance Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of Sphere Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Alliance Entertainment has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sphere Entertainment has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sphere Entertainment beats Alliance Entertainment on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. The company offers gaming products, vinyl records, digital video discs and blu-rays, compact discs, and consumer products and collectibles. It also provides third party logistics products and services. The company distributes its physical media, entertainment products, hardware, and accessories through multi-channel strategy. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

About Sphere Entertainment

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre. The company also operates entertainment dining and nightlife venues markets under the Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Beauty & Essex, Cathédrale, Hakkasan, and Omnia brand names. The company was formerly known as Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. and changed its name to Sphere Entertainment Co. in April 2023. Sphere Entertainment Co. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

