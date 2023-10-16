Head to Head Survey: Aryzta (ARZTF) & Its Peers

Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTF – Get Free Report) is one of 183 publicly-traded companies in the “Packaged Foods” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Aryzta to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Aryzta and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aryzta N/A N/A N/A Aryzta Competitors -34.68% -205.11% -11.19%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.2% of Aryzta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of shares of all “Packaged Foods” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of shares of all “Packaged Foods” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aryzta N/A N/A 1.52 Aryzta Competitors $3.40 billion $217.30 million 245.84

This table compares Aryzta and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Aryzta’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Aryzta. Aryzta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Aryzta and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aryzta 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aryzta Competitors 741 3016 3397 77 2.39

As a group, “Packaged Foods” companies have a potential upside of 19.85%. Given Aryzta’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aryzta has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Aryzta beats its competitors on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Aryzta

ARYZTA AG provides frozen B2B baking solutions in Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers pastries, cookies, donuts, muffins, buns, bread rolls and artisan loaves, sweet baked and morning goods, and savory and other products. The company also provides asset management services; and distributes food products. It serves large retail, convenience, and independent retailers, as well as quick service restaurants and other foodservice customers. In addition, it sells product under the Hiestaud, Mette Munk, Pre Pain, Cuisine de France, Coup de Pates, La Brea, Oits Spunkmeyer, and Fornetti brands. The company has 26 bakeries in 27 countries. ARYZTA AG was founded in 1897 and is based in Schlieren, Switzerland.

