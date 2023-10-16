Head to Head Survey: Sika (SKFOF) and Its Rivals

Sika (OTC:SKFOF – Get Free Report) is one of 150 publicly-traded companies in the “Specialty Chemicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Sika to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.7% of Sika shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of shares of all “Specialty Chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of shares of all “Specialty Chemicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sika and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sika N/A N/A 1.73 Sika Competitors $4.76 billion $360.61 million -2.04

Dividends

Sika’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sika. Sika is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Sika pays an annual dividend of C$57.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 22.1%. Sika pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Specialty Chemicals” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.6% and pay out 92.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Sika is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Sika and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sika N/A N/A N/A Sika Competitors -30.84% -24.14% -3.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sika and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sika 0 2 0 0 2.00 Sika Competitors 989 4402 5714 106 2.44

As a group, “Specialty Chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 42.74%. Given Sika’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sika has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Sika rivals beat Sika on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Sika Company Profile

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems. The company also provides a range of technologies used for below and above-ground waterproofing, including flexible membrane systems, liquid applied membranes, joint waterproofing systems, waterproofing mortars and mortar admixtures, and injection resins and grouts for use in commercial and residential basements, tunnels, bridges, and various types of water-retaining structures, such as reservoirs, storage basins, and storage tanks. Further, it offers flooring solutions, such as synthetic resin and cementitious systems for industrial and commercial buildings; and sealants, tapes, spray foams, and adhesives for the building envelope, interior finishing, and infrastructure business. In addition, the company provides repair, strengthening, and protective solutions for concrete structures, such as repair mortars, shrinking grouts, anchoring adhesives, protective coatings, and corrosion control and structural strengthening systems. It serves automobile and commercial vehicle assembly, automotive aftermarket, marine vessel, industrial lamination, renewable energy, home appliance, and facade engineering industries. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

