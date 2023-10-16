Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Short Interest Update

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 239,500 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the September 15th total of 189,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 366,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

HCCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.50 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $45.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCCI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the third quarter worth approximately $538,000. jvl associates llc purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 3rd quarter worth $907,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 2nd quarter worth $850,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 50,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 11,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.51. 2,331,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,823. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.16. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52-week low of $25.70 and a 52-week high of $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.19). Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

