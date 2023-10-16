Hermez Network Trading Up 0% This Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $4.53 or 0.00015830 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a market cap of $165.40 million and approximately $33,550.18 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.52510844 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $4,072.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

