HI (HI) Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges

HI (HI) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 16th. During the last week, HI has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and $330,685.34 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HI Profile

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 3,818,090,305.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0008398 USD and is up 4.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $301,219.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

