HIVE Digital Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Stock Price Up 10%

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 10% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.31 and last traded at C$4.28. Approximately 625,924 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 418,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.89.

The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$366.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 4.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.04.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

