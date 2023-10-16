Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the September 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HKXCY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.35. 64,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,155. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $48.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.26.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.5247 per share. This is an increase from Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s previous dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s payout ratio is currently 26.30%.

About Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

