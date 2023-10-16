Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:HHILY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.90

Shares of Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited (OTCMKTS:HHILY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 41 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.08.
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages expressways in the People's Republic of China. The company operates toll-expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen Superhighway, Phase I of the Western Delta Route, Phase II of the Western Delta Route, and Phase III of the Western Delta Route.
