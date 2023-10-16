Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.71.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HZNP

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

Shares of HZNP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.30. 28,881,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,525. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 62.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.03. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a fifty-two week low of $60.03 and a fifty-two week high of $116.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.18.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Therapeutics Public

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.