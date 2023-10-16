Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.28

Huabao International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HUIHY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.28 and last traded at $20.28, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.28.
Huabao International Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.54.
Huabao International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.1212 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th.
About Huabao International
Huabao International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells flavours and fragrances, aroma and tobacco raw materials, and condiment products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Flavours and Fragrances, Tobacco Raw Materials, Aroma Raw Materials, and Condiment.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Huabao International
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Warren Buffett Stocks: What’s in Warren Buffett’s Portfolio?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Snack Maker Mondelez Int’l Is Down but Not Out
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Costco, Dollar General, Target Up As Market Turns Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Huabao International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huabao International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.