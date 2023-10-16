Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUATF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUATF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,800 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the September 15th total of 157,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Huatai Securities Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HUATF remained flat at 1.25 during trading on Monday. Huatai Securities has a fifty-two week low of 1.12 and a fifty-two week high of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of 1.25 and a 200 day moving average of 1.25.
Huatai Securities Company Profile
