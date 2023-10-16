Hunter Technology (CVE:HOC) Trading Down 21.1%

Shares of Hunter Technology Corp. (CVE:HOC – Get Free Report) were down 21.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 7,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Hunter Technology Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$340,500.00, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 5.83.

About Hunter Technology

Hunter Technology Corp. focuses on the development, operation, and management of digital platforms for energy resources in Canada. It offers OilEx, a blockchain-based marketplace for hydrocarbons that enables international buyers of physical oil to connect with independent crude oil producers in a global market.

