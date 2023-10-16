iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the September 15th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 657,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
iAnthus Capital Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ITHUF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.02. 141,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,886. iAnthus Capital has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.
About iAnthus Capital
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iAnthus Capital
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Halliburton Is One Slick Oil Play
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- $7 Billion in Clean Hydrogen Grants: Winners and Losers
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Is the VinFast Auto Car Wreck a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for iAnthus Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iAnthus Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.