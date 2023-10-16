IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,652,400 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the September 15th total of 4,239,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,169.3 days.
IGO Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:IPGDF remained flat at $7.24 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271. IGO has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.17.
About IGO
