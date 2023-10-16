IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IMAX. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of IMAX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IMAX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

IMAX stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.77. The stock had a trading volume of 841,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,608. IMAX has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The company has a market capitalization of $970.32 million, a P/E ratio of 222.06, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.70.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. IMAX had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $97.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.69 million. Sell-side analysts predict that IMAX will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other IMAX news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 3,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $66,733.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,830.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 2.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 151,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 9.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 355,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 30,462 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 1.7% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 137,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

