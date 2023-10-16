Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Sells $19,597.50 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CFO Cary Baker sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $19,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,428.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Cary Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impinj alerts:

On Monday, September 25th, Cary Baker sold 305 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $16,839.05.

On Monday, September 18th, Cary Baker sold 311 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $19,673.86.

On Friday, August 25th, Cary Baker sold 1,485 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $89,411.85.

Impinj Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ PI traded up $0.88 on Monday, hitting $53.57. 346,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,580. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $144.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.68. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -95.96 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Impinj had a negative return on equity of 23.30% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $85.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.43 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PI. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Impinj from $145.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Impinj

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Impinj in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 65.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.