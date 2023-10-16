Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Jeffrey Dossett Sells 498 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 498 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $26,080.26. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 41,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,539.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 25th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 366 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $20,184.90.

On Monday, September 18th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 746 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $47,154.66.

On Wednesday, September 6th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00.

On Friday, September 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $67,790.00.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,628 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $106,487.48.

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PI traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.57. The company had a trading volume of 346,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,580. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $144.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.96 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $85.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.43 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 23.30% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Impinj during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Impinj during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Impinj by 65.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PI. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Impinj from $145.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. BWS Financial began coverage on Impinj in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

