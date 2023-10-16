Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of Incyte stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,207,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 1-year low of $55.65 and a 1-year high of $86.29.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $954.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.18 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Incyte will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 6.2% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in Incyte by 19.7% during the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 93.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 62,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Incyte by 5.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 103,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in Incyte during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

