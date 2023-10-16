Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the September 15th total of 82,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 508,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDCBY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.90. 213,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,044. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $176.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.23. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a one year low of $8.48 and a one year high of $11.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02.

Get Industrial and Commercial Bank of China alerts:

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.77 billion during the quarter. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 24.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Industrial and Commercial Bank of China from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDCBY

About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

(Get Free Report)

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.