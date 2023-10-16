Injective Protocol (INJ) Market Cap Hits $656.15 Million

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 16th. In the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. Injective Protocol has a market cap of $656.15 million and $33.12 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Injective Protocol token can currently be purchased for $7.83 or 0.00027500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol’s genesis date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,755,556 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official website is injective.com. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Injective is a blockchain platform built for finance that provides developers with a decentralized orderbook and offers instant transaction finality. Its ecosystem is focused on providing an excellent user experience and empowering individuals by facilitating unrestricted access to financial tools and services.”

