Insider Buying: Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Major Shareholder Purchases 2,199,931 Shares of Stock

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus purchased 2,199,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $15,091,526.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,259,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,239,744.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Scholar Rock Stock Up 5.4 %

SRRK traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.26. 1,027,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 10.70 and a current ratio of 10.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.15. The company has a market cap of $464.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.80. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $13.00.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Scholar Rock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRRK. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 46,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

