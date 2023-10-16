Insider Buying: Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Major Shareholder Purchases 2,199,931 Shares of Stock

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus purchased 2,199,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $15,091,526.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,259,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,239,744.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Scholar Rock Stock Up 5.4 %
SRRK traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.26. 1,027,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 10.70 and a current ratio of 10.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.15. The company has a market cap of $464.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.80. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $13.00.
Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Research Report on Scholar Rock
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRRK. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 46,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.
Scholar Rock Company Profile
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Scholar Rock
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- Warren Buffett Stocks: What’s in Warren Buffett’s Portfolio?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Snack Maker Mondelez Int’l Is Down but Not Out
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Costco, Dollar General, Target Up As Market Turns Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.