Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Sells 13,188 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $1,123,881.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 654,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,776,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 11th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $1,121,592.88.

On Monday, October 9th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.84, for a total value of $1,171,710.76.

On Friday, October 6th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 15,024 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,344,197.28.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $1,141,025.76.

On Monday, October 2nd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $1,135,750.56.

On Friday, September 29th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $1,145,773.44.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $1,156,323.84.

On Monday, September 25th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $1,157,906.40.

On Friday, September 22nd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total value of $1,132,624.10.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 26,348 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,373,691.32.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.93. The company had a trading volume of 864,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,353. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.14. The firm has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.79. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.03 and a 1-year high of $95.59.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.08). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.16%.

Institutional Trading of Interactive Brokers Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.14.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

