Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Short Interest Update

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the September 15th total of 813,600 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Insider Transactions at Inspirato

In other news, major shareholder Institutional Venture Partners sold 111,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $116,914.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,862,867 shares in the company, valued at $10,356,010.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspirato alerts:

Institutional Trading of Inspirato

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Inspirato in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspirato in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Inspirato in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Inspirato in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inspirato in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 73.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspirato Stock Down 29.6 %

Shares of Inspirato stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.25. 2,780,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,408. Inspirato has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of -0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83.

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $84.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.49 million. Analysts predict that Inspirato will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Inspirato from $2.90 to $2.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ISPO

About Inspirato

(Get Free Report)

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed (bucket list) itineraries, and other experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inspirato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.